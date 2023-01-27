Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,350,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.