Spire Wealth Management Has $2.30 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

