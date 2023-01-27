Spire Wealth Management Has $3 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $223.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

