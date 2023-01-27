Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,510 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,732 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 532,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

