Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,424 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.12 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $35.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

