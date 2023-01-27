Spire Wealth Management Purchases 25,579 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

