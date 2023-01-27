Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

Fiserv stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock worth $178,182,913. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

