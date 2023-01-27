Spire Wealth Management Sells 19,867 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS NOBL opened at $91.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

