Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.07

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.07 and traded as high as C$15.06. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$15.06, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.