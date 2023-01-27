Square Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $38.57 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Square Token has a total market cap of $38.57 million and $350,483.85 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.65 or 0.00081803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.34797134 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $377,937.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

