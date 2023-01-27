S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 184,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

