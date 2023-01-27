Steem Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $85.71 million and $14.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,984.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00380215 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015876 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00744912 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00095009 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00584235 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00189238 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,442,995 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.