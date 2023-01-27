Steem (STEEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.24 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $85.56 million and approximately $28.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00380718 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016308 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.00747180 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00094233 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00585189 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00195049 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,456,227 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
