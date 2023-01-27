Stellar (XLM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.87 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $54.87 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0917 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,485 coins and its circulating supply is 26,262,998,183 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

