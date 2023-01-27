Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Down 22.8% in January

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 220,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 55.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 77,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stepan has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.81.
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
