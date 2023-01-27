Stephens Lowers Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $140.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stephens from $154.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.46.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.86. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
