Stephens Lowers Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $140.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stephens from $154.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.86. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

