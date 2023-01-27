Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 67,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 151,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis Stock Down 0.9 %

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 56.49% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 6.4% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 33.5% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 11.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 100,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.