Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 67,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 151,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 56.49% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.
