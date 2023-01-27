Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 905 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,776. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $111.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

