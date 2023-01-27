Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

KHC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.35. 1,605,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

