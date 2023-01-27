Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.94.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.99. 2,925,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,477. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

