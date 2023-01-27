Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. United States Oil Fund comprises 2.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 1,245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA USO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,407. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

