Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $476,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 150,523 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.05. 2,561,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,199. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99.

