Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $368,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,700,000 after purchasing an additional 795,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. 3,449,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,265,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

