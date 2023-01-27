Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,742 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 1.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. 689,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,255. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

