Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SQM remained flat at $93.90 on Friday. 379,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,959. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $115.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
