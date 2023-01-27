StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

