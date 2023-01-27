StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $3.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.