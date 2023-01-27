StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $3.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

