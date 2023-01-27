StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
Delcath Systems stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.
Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems
In other news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. acquired 15,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,720.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
