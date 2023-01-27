StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.13 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth about $1,668,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 447,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

