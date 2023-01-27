StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 6.4 %

STRM opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Articles

