StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 6.4 %
STRM opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.17.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

