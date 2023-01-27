StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

