StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
