StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.