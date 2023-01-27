StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.30.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
