StockNews.com Downgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Buy

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 298,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

