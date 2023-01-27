StockNews.com Downgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Buy

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.
Science Applications International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 298,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
