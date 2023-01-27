StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE OGEN opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

