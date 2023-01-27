Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. 12,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

