Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.78

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.78 and traded as low as $21.23. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 4,008 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

Insider Activity

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 544.88% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $732,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.