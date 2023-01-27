Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Vincent Mathis Sells 8,160 Shares

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 883,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,673. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth $185,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Stride by 228.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

