Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Vincent Mathis Sells 8,160 Shares

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stride Stock Performance
LRN traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 883,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,673. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
