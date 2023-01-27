Strike Price Hits $13.57 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Strike has a total market cap of $48.30 million and approximately $75.05 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $13.57 or 0.00058679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00400586 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,514.05 or 0.28120308 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00584332 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,559,335 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

