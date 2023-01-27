Substratum Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $237,978.95 and $6.23 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00217558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085863 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

