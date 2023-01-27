Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCHP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.49. 19,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

