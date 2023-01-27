Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $182.02. 619,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

