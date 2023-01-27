Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 15,666 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 606,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 460,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 495,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,983. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

