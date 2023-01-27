Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.36. The stock had a trading volume of 185,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,498. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

