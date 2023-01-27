Summit Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 127,833 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.1% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 585,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,433. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

