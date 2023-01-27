Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after acquiring an additional 419,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after purchasing an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,113. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

