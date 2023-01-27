Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,010. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $358.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.