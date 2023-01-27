Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Holdings Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,349 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Sunnova Energy International worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

