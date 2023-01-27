Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Update

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDPI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 159,084 shares of company stock worth $127,617 over the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

