Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.71

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.62. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 20,316 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently -29.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd E. Siegel bought 3,514 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $37,002.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,426.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 104,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

See Also

