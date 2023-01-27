Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.69 and traded as high as C$11.48. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$11.43, with a volume of 489,803 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 379.00.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

